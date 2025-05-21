© 2025
Who was George Floyd?

By Michel Martin
Published May 21, 2025 at 3:20 AM CDT

Five years after George Floyd's death, NPR's Michel Martin talks with Pulitzer-winning authors Toluse Olorunnippa and Robert Samuels about Floyd's life, set against a backdrop of institutional racism.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
