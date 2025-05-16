Israeli strikes on Gaza continue

The Israeli Military has continued to strike targets in Gaza, with over 100 reported killed in an offensive in the southern city of Khan Younis on Thursday. This all comes as President Trump’s visit to the Middle East wraps up with little focus on the conflict in Gaza.

For more on the latest, host Lisa Mullins turns to Anshel Pfeffer, who is in Jerusalem for The Economist.

