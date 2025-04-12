Fresh Air Weekend: Musician Jason Isbell; 'Doctor Who' actor David Tennant

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Jason Isbell confronts the pain of divorce, and the possibility of new love: Jason Isbell sings about his split from musician Amanda Shires on his latest album Foxes in the Snow. "What I was attempting to do is document a very specific time where I was going through a lot of changes," he says.

Michelle Williams is brilliantly comic — and tragic — in Hulu's Dying for Sex: A long-married woman with terminal cancer leaves her husband and embarks on a quest for sexual satisfaction in a miniseries that's so real and so raw it's likely to make you both laugh and cry.

Actor David Tennant does it all, from Doctor Who to Shakespeare to podcasting: The Scottish actor played Doctor Who for five years, and has been the lead in many Shakespearean plays. His podcast, David Tennant Does a Podcast With... is now in its third season.

