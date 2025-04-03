© 2025
For the first time, Michelin Guide to include New Orleans, cities across Louisiana

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published April 3, 2025 at 2:40 PM CDT
The respected guide has begun evaluating restaurants in New Orleans and cities across Louisiana.
The respected guide has begun reviewing restaurants in New Orleans and cities across Louisiana.

Last month, Time Out named New Orleans the best food city in the world. On Wednesday, the Michelin Guide announced it will review restaurants in New Orleans and across Louisiana for the first time, further positioning the state as a top destination for travelers and foodies worldwide.

The respected guide by French tire company Michelin is expanding to Louisiana through a partnership with Travel South USA and state tourism bureaus, including Louisiana’s Office of Tourism, New Orleans & Company and Visit Baton Rouge, though the financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

The expansion is part of the Michelin Guide American South, which covers Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, in addition to the pre-existing Atlanta Guide.

The Michelin Guide, a highly regarded authority on fine dining, evaluates restaurants using a star rating system—one star for "high-quality cooking, worth a stop," two stars for "excellent cooking, worth a detour," and three stars for "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.” Its Bib Gourmand award recognizes more affordable restaurants.

Michelin Guide inspectors, who remain anonymous, help determine which restaurants receive stars. They are currently evaluating restaurants in New Orleans for potential inclusion, according to the Times-Picayune.

Their selections will be revealed later this year at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the American South.

“One of the many reasons people visit our great state is because of the food. We have some of the freshest seafood and our Cajun and Creole cultures serve up dishes unique to Louisiana,” Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said. “As we celebrate the ‘Year of Food,’ this is just one more way we can highlight how special our food, history, and culture are to the rest of the world. Louisiana is known as much for its culinary talent as it is known for its musical talent.”
