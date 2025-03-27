Trump pulls Stefanik nomination for U.N. ambassador because of thin GOP House majority

President Trump on Thursday said he is withdrawing his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be ambassador to the United Nations.

Stefanik's nomination had been expected to easily clear the Senate — but Republicans are concerned about holding on to their thin majority in the House of Representatives. Republicans currently hold 218 seats and Democrats 213 seats. Four seats are currently vacant.

"As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress," Trump wrote in an announcement on Truth Social. He continued, "I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

Before her nomination, Stefanik was the highest-ranking woman serving as a Republican in the House of Representatives. She was a strong defender of Trump during his 2019 impeachment hearings — and also attracted attention for grilling college presidents during congressional hearings on antisemitism on college campuses.

In February, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson publicly acknowledged in remarks to the America First Policy Institute that he needed Stefanik to stay in the House to make sure he had enough votes to pass a budget resolution, although he did support her nomination for the cabinet position.

