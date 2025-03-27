© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Wednesday 3/26: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power and WRKF Classical HD2 is off the air to accommodate tower maintenance. This disruption is expected to persist through the upcoming weeks. Online streaming is unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Trump pulls Stefanik nomination for U.N. ambassador because of thin GOP House majority

By NPR Washington Desk
Published March 27, 2025 at 1:33 PM CDT
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on her nomination to be ambassador to the United Nations on Jan. 21, 2025.
Kent Nishimura
/
Getty Images
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on her nomination to be ambassador to the United Nations on Jan. 21, 2025.

President Trump on Thursday said he is withdrawing his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be ambassador to the United Nations.

Stefanik's nomination had been expected to easily clear the Senate — but Republicans are concerned about holding on to their thin majority in the House of Representatives. Republicans currently hold 218 seats and Democrats 213 seats. Four seats are currently vacant.

"As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress," Trump wrote in an announcement on Truth Social. He continued, "I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

Before her nomination, Stefanik was the highest-ranking woman serving as a Republican in the House of Representatives. She was a strong defender of Trump during his 2019 impeachment hearings — and also attracted attention for grilling college presidents during congressional hearings on antisemitism on college campuses.

In February, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson publicly acknowledged in remarks to the America First Policy Institute that he needed Stefanik to stay in the House to make sure he had enough votes to pass a budget resolution, although he did support her nomination for the cabinet position.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]