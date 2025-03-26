© 2025
Palestinians protest Hamas' rule in Gaza

By Daniel Estrin
Published March 26, 2025 at 3:56 AM CDT

Hundreds of people took part on Tuesday in the largest anti-Hamas protest in Gaza since the war with Israel began. It's a rare show of discontent by the citizens of the war-torn territory.

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
