Palestinians protest Hamas' rule in Gaza
Hundreds of people took part on Tuesday in the largest anti-Hamas protest in Gaza since the war with Israel began. It's a rare show of discontent by the citizens of the war-torn territory.
Copyright 2025 NPR
