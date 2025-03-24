© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Monday 3/24 11:45am: WRKF's FM signal is operating at low power and WRKF Classical HD2 is off the air to accommodate tower maintenance. This will affect radio reception for some listeners for the majority of the day today. Online streaming is unaffected. Periodic disruptions are anticipated through the week. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Churches and Sanctuary

By Anna King,
Patrick Davis
Published March 24, 2025 at 3:49 PM CDT

How are churches and other houses of worship reacting to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown? Some are offering sanctuary to immigrants, others are ministering to families in different ways.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Anna King
Patrick Davis