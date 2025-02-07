© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Nurses striking in New Orleans receive support from NFL Players Association ahead of Super Bowl 59

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Drew Hawkins,
Orlando Flores Jr.
Published February 7, 2025 at 3:53 PM CST
Striking nurses and their supporters pose for a photo during their first day of picketing outside UMC on Feb. 5.
Safura Syed
/
Verite News
Striking nurses and their supporters pose for a photo during their first day of picketing outside UMC on Feb. 5.

Nurses on strike at a New Orleans hospital days before Super Bowl 59 takes over the Caesars Superdome received support from a significant backer Friday afternoon — the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

In a statement, the NFLPA said it “stands in solidarity” with the nearly 600 LCMC Health Systems nurses at University Medical Center (UMC) who are striking for renewed negotiations toward their first union contract. They’re seeking better pay, improved staffing and enhanced safety measures for both patients and hospital staff.

“Over a year ago, these nurses made the courageous choice to organize and win a historic union election to improve conditions at University Medical Center,” the statement read. “Now, instead of collaboration, they're facing a lockout during Super Bowl weekend.”

The strike was intended to last only two days — from Wednesday through Thursday — but hospital administrators have locked the striking nurses out through the weekend, citing obligations with the staffing company who brought in contract nurses to fill in during the strike. The hospital maintains that its priority remains the well-being of patients and that operations will continue as scheduled.

In its statement, the NFLPA urged LCMC to respect nurses’ right to bargain, work toward a fair contract and prioritize patient care over conflict.

“When nurses have a voice, patients are safer,” the statement read. “New Orleans, its people, and its visitors deserve the very best. Let’s support the nurses who support us.”

The nurses’ walkout marked the second strike by the hospital’s nursing staff, citing stalled negotiations and alleged union-busting tactics by hospital management.

The decision to strike during the week of the Super Bowl is strategic, nurses said, aimed at drawing attention to their cause and pressuring administrators to return to the bargaining table.

“If we're getting further along in that and that feels like really meaningful dialogue and communication, then I think that would be a huge win,” Hailey Dupré, a nurse at UMC and a member of the hospital’s union, said.

This strike comes just over a month after a terrorist attack on Bourbon Street on New Year’s Day, which sent several victims to UMC’s emergency department. Nurses working that day said the hospital was unprepared for the influx of patients, an issue they argue is tied to chronic understaffing.

Handwritten messages of support and remembrance decorate the wall of a building near the intersection of Bourbon and Canal streets in New Orleans on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
WWNO
In New Orleans, focus shifts toward community recovery, healing after terror attack
Drew Hawkins
Officials and health experts are working to make sure those affected by the Bourbon Street attack have access to the medical and financial resources they need.

Dupré said the incident highlighted ongoing concerns about staff shortages and patient care.

“Nurses who worked that day didn’t get breaks at all,” she said. “They barely had time to drink water. They just didn’t have the staff to support the needs that day.”

Hospital administrators have denied these claims, calling them “false” and “dangerous.” In a statement, UMC said that the hospital was fully equipped to handle the mass casualty event and that staff responded appropriately to the emergency.

This latest strike follows a growing trend of health care worker protests across the country, many of which have short durations intended to minimize the impact on patients.

The outcome of the UMC nurses’ strike could have broader implications for union efforts in the health care industry, particularly in Louisiana, where organized labor movements in hospitals have historically faced challenges.

UMC Nurses hold up picket signs and march during their one-day strike on October 25, 2024.
Economy
One-day strikes are in: Why unions are keeping it short on the picket line
Stephan Bisaha
Strikes can be a double-edged sword. Keeping them short can help workers gain leverage while minimizing the pain for those who don’t have it.

This story was produced by the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration between Mississippi Public BroadcastingWBHM in Alabama, WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana and NPR. Support for health equity coverage comes from The Commonwealth Fund

More Stories From Drew HawkinsDrew Hawkins
Tags
Louisiana News
Drew Hawkins
Drew Hawkins is the health equity reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom. He covers stories related to health care access and outcomes across the region, with a focus on the social factors that drive disparities.
See stories by Drew Hawkins
Orlando Flores Jr.
Orlando Flores Jr. is the digital editor for the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration between NPR, WWNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama and MPB-Mississippi Public Broadcasting in Jackson. He is based out of WWNO.
See stories by Orlando Flores Jr.