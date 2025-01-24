Jan. 6 pardonee Taylor Johnatakis reacts after his release from prison

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

This is MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm A Martínez.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

I'm Michel Martin.

STEVE INSKEEP, BYLINE: And I'm Steve Inskeep. The people President Trump pardoned on Monday include Taylor James Johnatakis. He's a Washington state man convicted for his role in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. A jury found him guilty of three felonies, including assaulting, resisting or impeding police. He was serving his sentence on Inauguration Day.

TAYLOR JAMES JOHNATAKIS: It was a federal holiday. So in prison, you're not required to go to work on a federal holiday.

INSKEEP: Which meant prisoners could gather in a TV room to watch President Trump as he took an oath to uphold the Constitution.

JOHNATAKIS: And then he went into the Oval Office and signed the pardon. And when he said 1,500 defendants, I thought, I'm definitely on that list. I was housed with another January 6 defendant. So shortly after, some officers came in and told us that we had been pardoned and that they were just waiting on paperwork, and that they'd have us out by midnight. So it was pretty awesome.

INSKEEP: Johnatakis walked out and found his wife waiting. Back in 2021, Johnatakis was a septic systems installer, a father of five and politically active. He traveled across the country to be at the Capitol that January 6, and he brought a bullhorn.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHNATAKIS: (Shouting) Come on, push them back one foot at a time. Come on. Let's go, patriots.

INSKEEP: Police body cam video shows him coordinating people who pushed on a police barricade, one of those bike racks around the Capitol. They lifted it to pass underneath, fighting officers on the other side. Trump's pardon ended his 14 months in prison, and afterward, he took our call.

I want to understand how you think now about what you did on January 6. I was reading the sentencing document in which the judge sent you away for what was supposed to be seven years. And he said the defendant is, quote, "not an inherently bad person." And that you'd mostly been very polite in court as you defended yourself. But then he wrote, "in an angry mob, there are leaders and there are followers. Mr. Johnatakis was a leader." Do you accept that?

JOHNATAKIS: Yeah. I accept everything that they threw at me. I didn't make any arguments or try to justify what happened that day. What happened, happened. And, you know, I've been asked many times if I regret going or regret doing. And I've thought about that many times, you know. I regret encouraging people to touch the gate. I did not encourage violence. I did not view my actions as that. I still don't.

INSKEEP: Which means he doesn't quite accept everything prosecutors said.

JOHNATAKIS: Once the gate got pushed, it was kind of out of control, and that I did not anticipate. My anticipation was to kind of scooch the gate inch by inch, foot by foot, is what I said, so...

INSKEEP: I'm not sure what you mean exactly by scooch the gate. But the way that this is described in the sentencing document is there was one of those metal barricades and that it was lifted up so that people could get at the police underneath the barricades, and that you, according to the judge, called on people to break through a police line, and once enough rioters had heeded your calls and swarmed against the police line, you deployed your megaphone to give encouragement and step-by-step instructions for overpowering the police. Is that what you meant by scooch?

JOHNATAKIS: That is a very creative description of what happened (laughter). So by scooch, I literally meant I wanted to scooch it like one inch, you know, just scoot it on the ground, keep it between us and the officers, and...

INSKEEP: And keep pushing back and pushing back and eventually get in?

JOHNATAKIS: Yeah. And take the space, right? Like, when you study civil disobedience, it's a game, you know?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHNATAKIS: (Shouting) One foot. One, two, three, go.

(SOUNDBITE OF GATE CLANGING)

JOHNATAKIS: One foot. Woo-hoo.

(SOUNDBITE OF GATE CLANGING)

JOHNATAKIS: When I said one, two, three, go - which I did do - the gate was then shoved. I didn't shove the gate. In fact, I was trying to hold onto the gate and pull it back down.

INSKEEP: The video does show his hands on the bike rack as it moves.

JOHNATAKIS: And once the gate was off the ground, at that point, it was kind of a melee.

(SOUNDBITE OF GATE CLANGING)

INSKEEP: NPR's Tom Dreisbach looked over the trial record of what Johnatakis did next.

TOM DREISBACH, BYLINE: At one point, he actually grabbed an officer's arm, and that officer said they were so threatened in this melee in the violence that day that A, they thought that their leg was going to be broken, and B, they thought they might die.

INSKEEP: What else did he say and do that day?

DREISBACH: Well, just in the immediate aftermath of the riot, while it's going on, he filmed himself, you know, with the Capitol in the background, talking about if the members of the mob had actually been able to storm the Capitol and see individual members of Congress, he said, quote, "We probably would have murdered a few of them."

INSKEEP: At sentencing, the judge said Johnatakis had been changing his story, sometimes regretting and sometimes minimizing his actions. When we spoke, I asked Johnatakis about the court record.

The judge also referred to your social media posts the day before, saying, quote, "Burn the city down. What the British did to D.C. will be nothing," which is 1814, the British burned Washington, including the Capitol. And then right before, on the way over to the Capitol, you posted a video saying, maybe we'll break down the doors. Are we misunderstanding those?

JOHNATAKIS: So the burn the city down post, I am not certain I made that post. And in my mind, when I said, we're going to go break down the doors, you know, maybe we'll go up and we'll bang on the doors, not that we'll violently break in. That was - that is not who I am, but in the world of hyperbolic rhetoric and talking through a podcast to a podcast audience, that was kind of my visualization there.

INSKEEP: Let's talk about how you see this pardon now. Do you see this as relief or some kind of vindication?

JOHNATAKIS: I see it as relief. And as far as vindication goes, I've never looked for vindication or anything like that. This is just relief.

INSKEEP: Some of those Trump pardoned have spoken of retribution. Though in our conversation, Johnatakis didn't. He insists that at his trial, he wanted to take responsibility, and he conducted his own defense.

JOHNATAKIS: And my defense was, I apologize.

INSKEEP: If President Trump were to call on people like you again, going to be a big protest at the Capitol. We need to make our voices heard. Would you do it?

JOHNATAKIS: (Laughter) No. (Laughter) No, absolutely not. I believe in the First Amendment and our right to assemble and to protest and to redress our grievances. I believe in all of that. I don't think Donald Trump was trying to call for January 6 violence and things like that. That's my opinion, but I will not be traveling across the country to be attending anybody's protests. No.

INSKEEP: Now, as he was talking, I thought about what society generally wants from somebody who rebels. Society wants them back in society. After the Civil War, for example, the losers had to accept that the war was over and that they lost. I said this to Johnatakis and asked if he accepts that his cause lost.

Are you at that point?

JOHNATAKIS: I was at that point in 2021. On January 20, 2021, when Joe Biden put his hand on the Bible and took the oath of office, he's the president. In my mind, there was no coming back around. Like, America matters too much, and we can endure four years of Joe Biden just like we did, right or wrong, whether you liked it or not, right? Some people are going to have to now endure four years of Donald Trump. It's just the way it works.

You know, like, my protest was over on January 6. That was the moment that, in my opinion, the Republican legislatures were supposed to talk about election irregularities, send it back to the states and follow the constitutional process. That was disrupted. They later chose not to do that. That's their prerogative. We elect them to go to Washington and make those hard decisions. So who am I to stand in the way of the people?

INSKEEP: Prosecutors, of course, defined January 6 as an effort to stand in the way of the people, canceling the people's votes with an unconstitutional scheme. Taylor James Johnatakis favored that effort but acknowledges Congress was within its rights to say no. When it was over, his side simply went on to campaign in the next election. As it happened, that effort, within the Democratic system, worked, which is how John Johnatakis got his pardon.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.