How to help victims of New Orleans' Bourbon Street truck attack

As New Orleans reels from Wednesday's deadly attack, local officials are rallying to help those impacted by the tragedy.

As authorities work to identify victims and notify their families, some local agencies have established resources to help those who were affected.

The City of New Orleans and Greater New Orleans Foundation has set up a New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund for victims and their families.

The New Orleans Blood Center located at 2609 Canal Street will hold a blood drive tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to support blood replacement and medical care for victims suffering incident related injuries. The parking and entrance areas located on Iberville Street is being monitored by security. For more information on donating blood, visit thebloodcenter.org.

Orleans Sheriff Susan Hutson said in a statement that people in need of assistance for funeral expenses and medical costs can contact the sheriff's office victims services team at 504-827-6754 or 504-872-1059.

Police said at least 10 people were killed and dozens more injured when a truck barreled into a crowd of pedestrians on Bourbon Street early Wednesday morning.

Thirty-five individuals were taken to area hospitals. Authorities believe the majority of the victims are from New Orleans, but the exact number of locals versus out-of-town visitors is unknown at this time.

Victims’ families can call 311 (504-658-2299) for centralized information.