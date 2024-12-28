Severe weather could disrupt holiday travel, with tornadoes forecast in the South

Updated December 28, 2024 at 13:48 PM ET

Tornadoes and severe weather across several southern states threatened to disrupt holiday travel this weekend, as millions of people set out to reach their destinations or return home. The National Weather Service issued warnings on Saturday in parts of Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

By Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said its radar had confirmed a "large and extremely dangerous tornado near Stowell," outside of Houston and confirmed another tornado near Meadville, Miss. The agency also said severe storms capable of producing tornadoes were spotted near Jigger, La., about 11 miles southwest of Winnsboro.

NWS meteorologist Frank Pereira said tornadoes could strike communities from the Texas-Louisiana border, northern and central Louisiana, and into parts of Mississippi.

"They could stay on the ground for quite a while and they could be very strong tornadoes, EF3, which is really significant," he said. "Once they touch down, they remain on the ground, and can do damage over quite a length, quite a distance."

The NWS also forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain, and wind in many regions. Flash flooding, tropical storm strength wind gusts, and up to two-inch sized hail are possible in some places.

The potential for dangerous storms and twisters comes as many are traveling for the holidays. Auto club AAA projects a record 119 million people are traveling through New Year's Day. Nearly 107 million are traveling the nation's highways. About 8 million are estimated to be flying, many through the nation's busiest airline hubs.

More than 7,500 U.S. flights were delayed as of Saturday afternoon, according to FlightAware.com.

For parts of western Oregon and northern California, heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast this weekend, with the worst conditions Saturday. Pereira says the atmospheric river is likely to return to the region and could cause flash flooding and other headaches.

"By the time we get into Monday, Tuesday, things should start to taper off. We could see an uptick later in the week, Tuesday, Wednesday, but currently that round doesn't look as heavy as what is currently ongoing," he said.

Copyright 2024 NPR