© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Putin's Condolences

By Andrew Limbong
Published December 28, 2024 at 4:08 PM CST

NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Brian Taylor, who teaches Russian politics at Syracuse University, about the call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
See stories by Andrew Limbong