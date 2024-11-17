Sunday Puzzle: It takes two (or three)

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is fun enough for two! Name these pairs (and one triplet).

Ex. Name two colors that start with the letters "G-R-E" —> green and grey.

Two states that start with "A-L-A" Two state capitals that start with "H-A-R" Two parts of the body that start with "C-H-E" Two board games that start with "C-H-E" Two universities in New York State that start with "C-O-L" Two breakfast cereals that start with "F-R-O" And three French wines that start with "C-H-A"



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Using only the letters of PANDERS, and repeating them as often as desired, spell a certain entrée at a seafood restaurant (3-6 3 7).

Challenge answer: Pan Seared Red Snapper

Winner: Dan Tatje of Georgetown, Texas.

This week's challenge: Think of a classic American author, whose first and last name's are each one syllable. The last name, when said aloud, sounds like part of the body. Insert the letters "A-S" into the first name and you have the location of this body part. Who is the author?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, November 21st, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET.



