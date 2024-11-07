Your instincts on how to fight insomnia are probably wrong

Sign up for Life Kit's Guide to Better Sleep, a limited-run newsletter series. Over the course of a week, we'll send you science-backed strategies to help you sleep better, deeper and longer.

When people get a bad night of sleep, they tend to do desperate things. They panic in bed. They try to make up for lost Zs by sleeping in. They pound three extra-large energy drinks in the morning to feel more alert.

While these actions may seem logical, they're probably doing more harm than good, say sleep experts.

There’s no need to take extreme measures to correct a few lost hours of shut-eye, says Dr. Ravi Aysola , a sleep expert and pulmonary critical care doctor at University of California, Los Angeles. Occasional insomnia -- trouble falling asleep, staying asleep or getting quality sleep -- is normal for the average adult.

“The best way to protect yourself from a bad night’s sleep is to maintain overall good sleep hygiene,” he says. That means establishing a calming bedtime routine and engaging in healthy habits to reset your sleep.

The goal is to get seven or more hours of sleep on a consistent basis, according to the National Sleep Foundation . Good sleep is important for our health, and studies show it boosts our moods , our memories and our immune systems .

If you have difficulty sleeping for three or more nights a week for a period of three or more months — and your sleep loss can’t be fully explained by another health problem — talk to a health care provider about treatment for chronic insomnia, says Aysola.

Sleep experts share common mistakes people make when they have trouble sleeping -- and what to do to fix them.

Mistake No. 1: Forcing sleep

When you’re up in the middle of the night, you might try and will yourself back to sleep by staying cemented to your pillow, says Aysola.

But this will only associate “the bed and bedtime with stress,” he says. Lying there awake, you might spend more time worrying about your lack of sleep and how tired you’ll be the next day.

The fix: If you can’t fall back asleep, get out of bed. Do relaxing activities in dim lighting. Take a warm bath, read a dull book or listen to a soothing podcast or playlist.

If you’ve got a lot on your mind, Aysola suggests writing out your worries into a notebook. “Things often lose their power once they’re on paper,” he says. By managing your stress level, you can reset your mind and body and hopefully ease yourself back to sleep.

Mistake No. 2: Sleeping in

Turning off your alarm clock the morning after a bout of insomnia is super tempting — especially if you have the luxury of extra time to stay in bed. But Aysola says when you sleep in, you’re essentially giving yourself jet lag. That shift in your circadian rhythm can lead to crankiness, headache, gastrointestinal problems like nausea or indigestion, and make you “generally feel bad.”

The fix: To supplement lost sleep, Aysola suggests waiting a few hours and taking a nap. To ensure you don’t make yourself any groggier — or affect your nighttime rest — nap at least six hours before bedtime for no more than an hour. (For more tips on how to nap, listen to this episode .)

Mistake No. 3: Over-caffeinating

For many, it will feel natural — and necessary — to reach for a pick-me-up after a night of poor sleep. There’s nothing wrong with that morning latte, but it’s important to exercise restraint, says sleep physician Dr. Seema Khosla , medical director at the North Dakota Center for Sleep. So maybe don’t opt for a jumbo coffee with a triple shot of espresso.

Consuming too much caffeine can affect the duration and quality of your next night’s sleep. One 2023 review on the effects of caffeine and sleep found that caffeine consumption could reduce your nighttime sleep by 45 minutes.

The fix: The Federal Drug Administration recommends consuming no more than 400 mg of caffeine a day, or roughly four cups of coffee. While caffeine tolerance can vary from person to person, Khosla recommends cutting off your caffeine intake at lunchtime or sooner to make sure that diet soda doesn’t mess with your beauty sleep.

Mistake No. 4: Skipping your workout

The gym isn’t the first place most people want to be after a night of tossing and turning. And when you’re feeling low energy, it’s easy to let yourself opt out of your normal exercise routine. But as hard as it may be to strap on those running shoes, moving your body can give you much-needed energy during the day and benefit your sleep at night.

“Exercise is wonderful for sleep,” says Khosla. It boosts restorative slow-wave sleep and melatonin, the hormone that regulates your body’s sleep-wake cycle. It’s also great for stress reduction.

The fix: Do what feels good to your body. Even light exercise like going for a brisk walk or a bit of bedtime yoga can be beneficial, says Khosla.

Keep in mind that insomnia can affect balance and coordination, so avoid strenuous workouts like lifting heavy weights if you’re not feeling your best.

Mistake No. 5: Drinking alcohol

Some people may reach for a glass of wine to help them fall asleep before bed, but Khosla says that’s only a temporary solution. “A lot of people fall asleep quicker with alcohol but that sleep may not be as restorative.”

Studies show alcohol disrupts your sleep architecture , or the natural flow of sleep stages you cycle through each night. It can suppress REM sleep, cause sleep apnea and lead to frequent wakings.

The fix: If you’re considering a nightcap in the evening, don’t drink it right before bed. Have your little tipple at least three hours before bedtime and limit yourself to one drink to ensure you don’t mess with your sleep, says Khosla.

If you’re tempted to drink to take the edge off the panic of not getting enough sleep, remember, there are no perfect sleepers, says Khosla. “It's normal to wake up at night. Nobody sleeps through every night forever.”

