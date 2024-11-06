The Harris campaign hangs its hopes on the 'blue wall' states, per internal memo

A memo from Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon obtained by NPR said voter turnout across the seven battleground states has been “incredible” but the race remains “razor thin” — as they had expected.

“While we continue to see data trickle in from the Sun Belt states, we have known all along that our clearest path to 270 electoral votes lies through the Blue Wall states,” she said, referring to Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

O’Malley Dillon said the campaign was feeling good about the key state of Pennsylvania because of high turnout. In Michigan, significant results were still to come in, with Detroit results not reported out until midnight.

“We don’t expect complete results from Wisconsin until tomorrow morning between 3 am — 5 am,” she said in the memo to campaign staff.

She did not mention Georgia and North Carolina in the memo, and noted that polls had just closed in Nevada and Arizona.

Copyright 2024 NPR