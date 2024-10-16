Morning news brief
Polls move in Donald Trump’s direction, but race remains tight. White House tells Israel to increase aid to northern Gaza. Ukraine says North Korea may be sending soldiers to help Russia in the war.
Copyright 2024 NPR
