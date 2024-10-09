© 2024
Tues 10/8: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power, and our HD signal is off-the-air due to a technical issue. Engineers are addressing the problem. Online listening is unaffected. Thank you for your patience.

Morning news brief

Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published October 9, 2024 at 2:25 AM CDT

Hurricane Milton is expected to be historic when it makes landfall. Attorneys general sue TikTok -- saying it places profit over children's mental health. The EPA mandates replacement of lead pipes.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.