Morning news brief
Hurricane Milton is expected to be historic when it makes landfall. Attorneys general sue TikTok -- saying it places profit over children's mental health. The EPA mandates replacement of lead pipes.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Hurricane Milton is expected to be historic when it makes landfall. Attorneys general sue TikTok -- saying it places profit over children's mental health. The EPA mandates replacement of lead pipes.
Copyright 2024 NPR