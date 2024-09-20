SPRINGFIELD INFLUENCERS
Right-wing online influencers keep trying to find evidence to back ex-President Trump’s claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets. The claims have been repeatedly debunked.
Copyright 2024 NPR
