© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

SPRINGFIELD INFLUENCERS

By Huo Jingnan
Published September 20, 2024 at 8:42 AM CDT

Right-wing online influencers keep trying to find evidence to back ex-President Trump’s claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets. The claims have been repeatedly debunked.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Huo Jingnan
Huo Jingnan (she/her) is an assistant producer on NPR's investigations team.
See stories by Huo Jingnan