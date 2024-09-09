Gov. Landry declares a state of emergency for Louisiana ahead of Francine

Gov. Jeff Landry placed all of Louisiana under a state of emergency on Monday as Tropical Storm Francine churns in the Gulf of Mexico.

The emergency declaration unlocks state resources so officials can prepare for the storm and respond to the aftermath. Francine is currently expected to make landfall as a hurricane along Louisiana’s coastline late Wednesday, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service.

“This State of Emergency will allow parishes statewide to have the resources to help protect the life, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Louisiana,” Landry said. “Throughout this process, we will remain in constant contact with local officials and first responders and will assist them in every step of the way.”

Jacques Thibodaux, the director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said heavy rainfall and localized flooding were two of the storm’s greatest threats. The storm could dump 7 to 9 inches on the state over a 12-hour period once it makes landfall.

Francine is also slow-moving with the potential to stall, though Thibodaux said the storm began to move faster on Monday afternoon.

The storm is organizing quickly and has the potential to develop into a Category 2 hurricane. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a hurricane warning stretching from Sabine Pass to Morgan City. Southeast Louisiana, from Morgan City to Grand Isle, and east Texas are under a tropical storm warning.

The entire Louisiana coast west of the Mississippi River is under a storm surge warning, with the potential for 4 to 10 feet of surge.

At the time of Landry’s declaration, seven parishes had already issued their own emergency declarations and five parishes were in the process of doing so.

Thibodaux and Landry advised residents to follow their preparedness plans and know the risks for their area.

“We do not want to downplay the event, but we also do not want people to panic,” Landry said.

Be prepared