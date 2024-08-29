Morning news brief
French authorities indict Telegram founder on multiple charges. Donald Trump shares TikTok video including footage that may violate federal law. Republicans insist noncitizens will sway the election.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
French authorities indict Telegram founder on multiple charges. Donald Trump shares TikTok video including footage that may violate federal law. Republicans insist noncitizens will sway the election.
Copyright 2024 NPR