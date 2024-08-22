© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Watch live coverage of the final night of the Democratic National Convention

Watch live: Harris to speak on final night of Democratic National Convention

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio
Published August 22, 2024 at 5:32 PM CDT
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to close out the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night with a speech accepting her nomination.

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy and others are expected to deliver remarks.

The NPR Network has been providing coverage of the convention throughout the week. You can watch live video of the event in the player below starting at 5 p.m. CT.

➡️ Here’s who’s speaking on the final night of the DNC
➡️ Watch: Speeches from the Obamas, Bernie Sanders, Doug Emhoff
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsElectionsDemocrats