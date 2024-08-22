Watch live: Harris to speak on final night of Democratic National Convention

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to close out the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night with a speech accepting her nomination.

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy and others are expected to deliver remarks.

The NPR Network has been providing coverage of the convention throughout the week. You can watch live video of the event in the player below starting at 5 p.m. CT.

