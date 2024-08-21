Watch live: Walz, Clinton, Pelosi expected to speak at Democratic National Convention

© 2024
Published August 21, 2024 at 4:49 PM CDT
Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appears at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Jeffrey Phelps
/
AP
Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention is underway at the United Center in Chicago.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are expected to deliver remarks.

The NPR Network will provide coverage of the convention throughout the week. You can watch live video of the event in the player below starting at 5:30 p.m. CT.

