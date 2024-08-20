Louisiana is investigating a gas pipeline explosion that killed a man

VENICE, La. (AP) — A man working on a natural gas pipeline in a marshy coastal area was killed in a weekend explosion, Louisiana state police said.

The cause of Saturday night’s blast near Venice in southeast Louisiana is under investigation. State police identified the victim as Joshua Nichols, 40, of Lake Charles. New Orleans news outlets reported that Nichols’ body was recovered Sunday morning.

No other injuries were reported. State police said gas pipelines in the area were blocked while a fire resulting from the explosion burned itself out. Initial air quality tests showed no threat to the public, state police said in a social media post.