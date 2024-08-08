Boil-water notice for New Orleans' east bank canceled

The boil water advisory for thousands of households in New Orleans' east bank has been canceled after water samples taken in the area tested negative for contamination, the Sewage and Water Board (SWBNO) announced Thursday evening.

The notice was issued Tuesday night after a Mylar balloon hit a powerline and briefly knocked out power at the city’s Carrollton Water Plant, causing water pressure in the east and west banks to drop. The SWBNO said one of its workers suffered a serious injury when he tried to get the pumps back online.

Water service was quickly restored, but both areas were put under a precautionary boil water advisory as crews tested the water system.

Samples taken from the west bank were clean and a notice for the area was lifted Thursday afternoon. Potentially harmful bacteria was found in two water samples taken from the Hollygrove and Tulane-Gravier neighborhoods. The SWBNO extended the advisory for the east bank on Thursday and collected more samples throughout the area, but they tested negative for contamination, the SWBNO said Thursday evening.

During the advisory, residents were advised to use bottled or boiled water for drinking, rinsing food and personal hygiene. Tap water needed to be boiled for at least a minute.

Now all residents in the affected areas can go back to using tap water once their pipes have been flushed. To clear your pipes, run cold water through your faucets and appliances for several minutes.

Customers who experience very low to no water pressure or a water or sewer emergency can call 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837).