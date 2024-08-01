Remembering writer Gail Lumet Buckley
The daughter of singer Lena Horne, Buckley who chronicled her family's history from enslavement to becoming a part of the Black bourgeoisie. She died July 18. Originally broadcast in 1986.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
The daughter of singer Lena Horne, Buckley who chronicled her family's history from enslavement to becoming a part of the Black bourgeoisie. She died July 18. Originally broadcast in 1986.
Copyright 2024 NPR