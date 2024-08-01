© 2024
Remembering writer Gail Lumet Buckley

By Terry Gross
Published August 1, 2024 at 12:22 PM CDT

The daughter of singer Lena Horne, Buckley who chronicled her family's history from enslavement to becoming a part of the Black bourgeoisie. She died July 18. Originally broadcast in 1986.

Terry Gross
