Israel’s Prime Minister is weighing a decision that’s being watched around the world.

Benjamin Netanyahu says the militant group, Hezbollah, will pay a heavy price for an attack on Saturday that killed 12 children in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in southwestern Syria.

How Bibi and his cabinet respond will likely determine whether the war at the Israel-Lebanon border stays limited, or explodes into something much worse.

The border war started the day after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 last year, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel to support the Palestinians.

Since then, there’s been a set of unspoken understandings that each side would only strike each other’s military targets.

