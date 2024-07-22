© 2024
Tadej Pogacar wins the Tour de France -- his third title

By Willem Marx
Published July 22, 2024 at 2:32 AM CDT

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia clinched victory Sunday at this year's Tour de France. A rapid 21-mile final time trial kept him ahead of his two chief Danish and Belgian rivals

Copyright 2024 NPR
Willem Marx
