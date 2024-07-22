Morning news brief

© 2024
By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published July 22, 2024 at 3:20 AM CDT

President Biden ends his reelection bid and endorses VP Harris as his choice to take over the top of the Democratic ticket. The GOP aims to tie Harris to Biden’s biggest troubles, including inflation.

