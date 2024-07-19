Remembering actor and producer Shelley Duvall
Duvall, who died July 11, starred in The Shining, Popeye and numerous Robert Altman films. She also produced the award-winning Faerie Tale Theatre. Originally broadcast in 1992.
Copyright 2024 NPR
