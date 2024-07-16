© 2024
Morning news brief

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 16, 2024 at 2:49 AM CDT

Donald Trump picks Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio as his vice presidential nominee. The Secret Service is under fire after the attempt on Trump's life. After pausing his campaign, Biden heads to Nevada.

