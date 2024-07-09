Mate's moment at the Copa
Players at the Copa America have been seen exiting team buses with Mate gourds. Part of the point of Yerba Mate is that it's communal -- perfect to be shared with your 10 best friends after a game.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Players at the Copa America have been seen exiting team buses with Mate gourds. Part of the point of Yerba Mate is that it's communal -- perfect to be shared with your 10 best friends after a game.
Copyright 2024 NPR