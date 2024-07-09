© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Mon 7/8 6:45pm: WRKF's FM/HD signal is operating normally following planned technical work earlier today. Thank you for your patience.

Mate's moment at the Copa

By Matt Ozug,
Sarah HandelHosts
Published July 9, 2024 at 4:43 PM CDT

Players at the Copa America have been seen exiting team buses with Mate gourds. Part of the point of Yerba Mate is that it's communal -- perfect to be shared with your 10 best friends after a game.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]