Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published July 8, 2024 at 4:03 AM CDT

Four senior House Democrats in private call said President Biden should step aside. French left coalition finishes election on top. Boeing to plead guilty to criminal fraud in deal with prosecutors.

