The Sounds of America: Bill Withers and Blondie

The Library of Congress is famous for its collection of American cultural treasures.

More than 10 million items, including books, manuscripts, and nearly four million pieces of audio.

Each year, the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress chooses just 25 pieces of audio to showcase the rich heritage of America’s recorded sound.

Think of it like an audio Hall of Fame. Our series “The Sounds of America” allows us to spotlight some of the very latest inductees.

Last year, we heard from composer Koji Kondo and his theme tune for the Super Mario Brothers, we talked about Carl Sagan’s Pale Blue Dot, and Koko Taylor’s Wang Dang Doodle.

This year’s list in no less rich.In April, Jenn White spoke to America’s 14th Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden.

We also profile two new entries, one from singer Bill Withers and the album “Parallel Lines” by the band Blondie.

