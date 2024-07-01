Morning news brief
President Biden’s debate performance casts doubt on reelection chances. French voters push far-right party to strong lead in election's first round. Gymnast Simone Biles will head to another Olympics.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
President Biden’s debate performance casts doubt on reelection chances. French voters push far-right party to strong lead in election's first round. Gymnast Simone Biles will head to another Olympics.
Copyright 2024 NPR