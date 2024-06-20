© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Weds 6/19 10am: WRKF's FM broadcast is operating at reduced power and our HD broadcast is off the air due to planned maintenance. This may affect reception for some listeners. Online listening is unaffected.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:21 AM CDT

Sanctions are to be announced against those involved in fentanyl trafficking. Israel and Lebanese militia Hezbollah ratchet up firepower on the border. Cybercriminals target children with sextortion.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel