MARYLAND CANNABIS PARDONS

By Rachel Baye
Published June 17, 2024 at 10:50 AM CDT

Maryland's governor granted pardons to tens of thousands of people with cannabis-related misdemeanors on their records — one of the biggest moves made in a national trend of decriminalization.

