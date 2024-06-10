If You Can Keep It: Donald Trump's case in Wisconsin

Last week, Wisconsin’s attorney general filed felony charges against two attorneys and an elections aide who submitted paperwork falsely stating that former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. Biden won the state by a narrow margin of 0.63 in 2020.

Wisconsin follows Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada in bringing charges against so-called fake electors.

What do we know about the case in Wisconsin and how it compares to these other states?

