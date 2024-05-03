Morning news brief
President Biden addresses pro-Palestinian protests. Monopoly trial between DOJ and Google is wrapping up. Protesters in the Caucasus nation of Georgia say Russia-style draft law will hurt free speech.
Copyright 2024 NPR
