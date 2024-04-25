Morning news brief
Grand jury in Arizona indicts 18 allies of ex-President Trump. Supreme Court to hear Trump's claim he's immune from criminal prosecution. Secretary of State Blinken meets with top Chinese officials.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Grand jury in Arizona indicts 18 allies of ex-President Trump. Supreme Court to hear Trump's claim he's immune from criminal prosecution. Secretary of State Blinken meets with top Chinese officials.
Copyright 2024 NPR