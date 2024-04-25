© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published April 25, 2024 at 4:18 AM CDT

Grand jury in Arizona indicts 18 allies of ex-President Trump. Supreme Court to hear Trump's claim he's immune from criminal prosecution. Secretary of State Blinken meets with top Chinese officials.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel