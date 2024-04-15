Morning news brief
Iran strikes Israel in retaliation for an attack that killed top Iranian officers at an Iranian consulate in Syria. Former President Donald Trump's hush money trial is set to begin Monday in New York.
Copyright 2024 NPR
