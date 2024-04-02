© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Tues 4/2 12pm: WRKF's over-the-air broadcast will be operating at low power from 12pm to 1pm today to accommodate tower workers. Some listeners may experience impaired radio reception during this event.

Israeli airstrikes kill World Central Kitchen international volunteers, and NGOs are responding

Published April 2, 2024 at 7:06 AM CDT

The World Central Kitchen has stopped its relief effort in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes killed seven aid workers. The international food aid organization says it was a “targeted attack.”

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu calls it “unintentional” and says an investigation is underway.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Shaina Low, spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.