The News Roundup - International

Despite warnings from U.S. President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is renewing his vow to launch an attack on the city of Rafah, where many Palestinians fled for shelter from violence elsewhere in Gaza.

In expected news, Russian President Vladimir Putin won reelection to his position in another sham election. At a part rally part victory speech held in Red Square, he commended the people of Crimea for what he said was their “dedication to Moscow.”

The U.S. is no longer one of the world’s top-20 happiest countries according to the World Happiness Report. A generational divide between the country’s oldest citizens and its youngest seems to be dragging America down in the rankings. The Nordic countries, however, maintained their hold on the top spots.

