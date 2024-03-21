Flight attendant unions, airlines negotiate new contracts ahead of summer travel
Flight attendant unions and airlines continue to negotiate new contracts, and some appear to be closing in on agreements. Southwest Airlines announced a tentative new contract with unions on Wednesday, while American Airlines floated a short-term deal.
Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Deepa Fernandes with the latest.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.