Sat 3/2: Online streaming for WRKF is unavailable; this technical issue is being investigated. Online streaming for WRKF Classical and over-the-air listening for both channels are unaffected.

Pod Corner: 'Notes From America'

Published March 2, 2024 at 4:31 PM CST

Palestinian-American student Hisham Awartani was shot while visiting family in Vermont over Thanksgiving break. WNYC's Notes From America follows his return to student life at Brown University.

