The fickle, golden magic of the Yosemite "Fire Fall"
For a few weeks each year, Horsetail Fall at Yosemite national park glows gold just before sunset. They call it the "Fire Fall." But it only happens if conditions are perfect.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
For a few weeks each year, Horsetail Fall at Yosemite national park glows gold just before sunset. They call it the "Fire Fall." But it only happens if conditions are perfect.
Copyright 2024 NPR