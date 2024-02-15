© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

How a Palestinian-American translator refugee in Egypt is resuming a normal life with his family

Published February 15, 2024 at 6:25 AM CST
Jason Shawa (far right), with his wife Najla and his daughters Malak, 7, and Zayneb, 9, in Egypt. (Courtesy)
Jason Shawa (far right), with his wife Najla and his daughters Malak, 7, and Zayneb, 9, in Egypt. (Courtesy)

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, thousands of Palestinian residents have been displaced, and many have fled Gaza. Many people with foreign passports were able to get out, but were heartbroken to leave friends and relatives behind.

We reconnect with a Palestinian-American translator who managed to get his family out of Gaza and into Cairo, Egypt, where they are trying to rebuild a normal life.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.