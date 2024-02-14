Biden administration pauses new liquified natural gas exports

The Biden administration has paused the approval of new liquified natural gas exports while it is analyzing the climate impact.

The decision has been celebrated by climate activists and criticized by others, including 23 Republican-led states that are threatening to take legal action. They call the pause part of a reckless environmental agenda that jeopardizes American jobs and national security.

Jake Bittle, staff writer at Grist, looks at what we know about the environmental impact of liquefied natural gas and whether continuing to expand the industry is in the public interest.

