© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published February 13, 2024 at 4:13 AM CST

A new effort begins to work out a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Defense Secretary Austin, who's in the hospital, cancels Brussels trip. Jon Stewart returns to anchor The Daily Show on Mondays.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep