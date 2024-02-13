Morning news brief
A new effort begins to work out a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Defense Secretary Austin, who's in the hospital, cancels Brussels trip. Jon Stewart returns to anchor The Daily Show on Mondays.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
A new effort begins to work out a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Defense Secretary Austin, who's in the hospital, cancels Brussels trip. Jon Stewart returns to anchor The Daily Show on Mondays.
Copyright 2024 NPR