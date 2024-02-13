Andy Reid and Travis Kelce brush off Super Bowl outburst
In an outburst during the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce yelled at head coach Andy Reid and pushed him. But Reid laughed it off after the big win.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
In an outburst during the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce yelled at head coach Andy Reid and pushed him. But Reid laughed it off after the big win.
Copyright 2024 NPR