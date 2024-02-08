© 2024
Disney bets big on gaming

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published February 8, 2024 at 7:04 AM CST
CEO of Disney Bob Iger arrives for FX's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, on January 23, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
CEO of Disney Bob Iger arrives for FX's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, on January 23, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Investors and entertainment watchers were on the edge of their seats yesterday, waiting for The Walt Disney Company to release their earnings report. It didn’t disappoint.CEO Bob Iger announced a spike in shares and a huge $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games, which owns Fortnite. 

Disney’s announcement comes amid the news of a new sports streaming partnership between ESPN, Warner Brothers Discovery, and Fox.But there’s been a looming question over Disney’s future. Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has dropped, reaching a nine-year low in October. What does the new earnings report reveal? And what can we learn about the health of the entertainment industry through the lens of the media giant? 

We talk about it all with 1A entertainment correspondent John Horn. 

